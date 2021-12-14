Overcrowding eases at Naas Hospital

Naas General Hospital
Overcrowding has eased at Naas Hospital - but there are still 17 patients on trolleys.
Yesterday there were 34 patients on trolleys, prompting a request from the HSE for people to seek advice from a GP before presenting at the accident and emergency department.
At Tullamore Hospital there are 24 patients on trolleys and there are five patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital.
