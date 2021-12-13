Search

13 Dec 2021

Severe overcrowding at Naas Hospital

Health

Severe overcrowding at Naas Hospital

Naas Hospital

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

There is severe overcrowding at Naas Hospital today (December 13).

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there were 534 patients on trolleys at public hospitals throughout Ireland, having come in through the accident and emergency department.

Nurses reported that there were 34 people on trolleys at Naas Hospital, making it the most overcrowded facility in the eastern region (which includes the major Dublin hospitals) and one of the worst congested in the country.

Only three hospitals had more people on trolleys than Naas.

