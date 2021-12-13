Naas Hospital
There is severe overcrowding at Naas Hospital today (December 13).
According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there were 534 patients on trolleys at public hospitals throughout Ireland, having come in through the accident and emergency department.
Nurses reported that there were 34 people on trolleys at Naas Hospital, making it the most overcrowded facility in the eastern region (which includes the major Dublin hospitals) and one of the worst congested in the country.
Only three hospitals had more people on trolleys than Naas.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.