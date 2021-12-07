Traffic filter light needed at busy Naas junction

The Sallins Road/Monread Avenue junction
There has been an call for traffic lights to be updated at a busy location in Naas.
Cllr Bill Clear wants a right turn filter light to be provided at the Sallins Road/Monread Avenue junction.
He said there is room for only one lane of traffic headed towards Sallins and this means that vehicles mount the footpath "endangering pedestrians".
