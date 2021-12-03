Naas gardai welcome delivery of new accessible Garda Community Policing minibus

The new bus
Naas Gardai have welcomed the delivery of a new wheelchair accessible community minibus.
On the Kildare Garda Facebook page, it said; "On International Day of Persons with Disabilities #IDPwD2021, Community Policing in Naas are pleased to announce the arrival of a marked Garda Community Policing minibus with a wheelchair lift in the Naas District.
"This bus is a demonstration of our commitment to diversity and inclusion in the District and will be used to support our community and those with disabilities. Accepted into the fleet by Superintendent Oliver Henry, Naas, it was funded by the councillors from the Naas Municipal District using LPT funds. It is a demonstration of the effective partnerships we strive to develop in Community policing. The bus can accommodate one wheelchair and 12 additional passengers when being used as a wheelchair vehicle."
