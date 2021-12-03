Kildare man threw bottle from moving car at another vehicle on N7

A man who threw a bottle at a car being driven on the N7 outside Naas appeared at Naas District Court on November 24.

Myles Connors, 33, whose address was given as College Farm, Newbridge, was prosecuted for criminal damage on June 18,2020 at Kill South.

Sgt Jim Kelly said that a soft drink bottle was thrown at a car from a car which was being driven by the defendant’s brother.

He added they were returning from a funeral and the defendant may have been under the influence of drink.

He said the driver indicated that he didn’t throw the bottle.

The bottle hit the driver’s door and caused some €900 worth of damage.

The court heard that the there had been a death in the family and the defendant was in a very bad place.

He said he was sorry for the incident and he would be willing to get the damage repaired and he suggested that he could get the work done himself.

He added that the damage “wasn’t the size of my fingernail” and even a garda thought that it was overpriced.

He said he’d be willing to bring the car to his own garage man.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said the defendant’s behaviour was awful and he fined him €1,000.