Search

03 Dec 2021

479 new homes could soon be on the way for County Kildare

More housing developments

479 homes could soon be on the way for County Kildare

Naas town centre

Reporter:

Niamh O'Donoghue

Two massive developments with 479 homes could soon be on the way for Naas and Maynooth.

The developers behind the projects have been given the go ahead to submit planning applications for the new residential proposals.

Westar Homes Ltd wants to build 359 new homes at Naas West, Finlay Park. The plans include 13 houses, 346 apartments and a creche. The company began consultation with the An Bord Pleanála recently and it got the go ahead to submit the application on November 26.

Meanwhile, Ladas Property Company Ltd has also been given the green light to make a planning application for 120 apartments and a creche on land beside, and to the rear of St Mary’s Church, Mill Street, Maynooth. 

These latest applications come after the board refused planning permission for 298 homes in Kilcock. On November 23, Teresa Monaghan was denied permission for a total of 181 houses, 117 apartments and a childcare facility beside the Junction 8 roundabout at Boycetown, Kilcock.

The board said the development would result in a "poor standard of residential amenity for future occupants and would be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area".  

On November 23, Glan Developments Ltd got permission from the board for 204 homes at Ballymany, Newbridge.

All these applications were lodged with An Bord Pleanála under the Strategic Housing Development (SHD) procedure. This was introduced to help fastrack housing applications to meet demand. 

The applicants have to consult with the board prior to lodging an application. The board will then decide whether THE documents constitute a reasonable basis for an application or whether further consideration or amendment to the documents are required. Once approved, they can then submit an application.     

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media