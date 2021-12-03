479 new homes could soon be on the way for County Kildare

Two massive developments with 479 homes could soon be on the way for Naas and Maynooth.

The developers behind the projects have been given the go ahead to submit planning applications for the new residential proposals.

Westar Homes Ltd wants to build 359 new homes at Naas West, Finlay Park. The plans include 13 houses, 346 apartments and a creche. The company began consultation with the An Bord Pleanála recently and it got the go ahead to submit the application on November 26.

Meanwhile, Ladas Property Company Ltd has also been given the green light to make a planning application for 120 apartments and a creche on land beside, and to the rear of St Mary’s Church, Mill Street, Maynooth.

These latest applications come after the board refused planning permission for 298 homes in Kilcock. On November 23, Teresa Monaghan was denied permission for a total of 181 houses, 117 apartments and a childcare facility beside the Junction 8 roundabout at Boycetown, Kilcock.

The board said the development would result in a "poor standard of residential amenity for future occupants and would be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area".

On November 23, Glan Developments Ltd got permission from the board for 204 homes at Ballymany, Newbridge.

All these applications were lodged with An Bord Pleanála under the Strategic Housing Development (SHD) procedure. This was introduced to help fastrack housing applications to meet demand.

The applicants have to consult with the board prior to lodging an application. The board will then decide whether THE documents constitute a reasonable basis for an application or whether further consideration or amendment to the documents are required. Once approved, they can then submit an application.