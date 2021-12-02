'You're slowly disappearing in front of my eyes' Kildare judge tells heroin addict

A man who appeared in court on an allegation of robbery was told by Judge Desmond Zaidan that he is slowly disappearing in front of him.

At a Naas District Court hearing on December 1, Judge Desmond Zaidan told the 29 year old he had been in front him many times before.

Stuart Wyse is being prosecuted for robbery at Roseberry Stores, Newbridge on November 27 last and robbery at James’s Lane, Newbridge on November 20.

The court heard that when charged with the Roseberry Stores incident the defendant made no reply.

It was claimed the defendant was one of four males who entered and was seen on CCTV.

It was claimed that a pizza delivery driver was robbed on November 20 and a phone was taken as well as €300.

Det Gda Seamus Doyle objected to bail because of the nature of the allegations and because he may not turn up in court.

He said on November 20 food was also taken and the injured party was confronted by three males one of whom had a knife. He said the injured party ran away and abandoned the car.

The court heard that the driver was lured to the area and had a knife held to him.

He said the defendant had access to the phone used in the incident and was found with items belonging to the injured party.

Det Gda Doyle said the defendant is a drug user who is addicted to heroin and crack cocaine.

Under cross examination the garda said the defendant indicated he was under threat because he owes money for drugs but his life wasn’t under threat.

He claimed the defendant breached a condition of bail granted in the High Court by returning to Newbridge.

The defendant said he would turn up at a future date and said his mother is trying to help him and he hopes to go into residential treatment.

“Sending me to prison is not good because there’s more in there than out there,” he told Judge Desmond Zaidan.

The defendant, whose address cannot be reported because he has a child, said he wants treatment “all day long” and said he returned to Newbridge because he is homeless and “it’s the only place I’d get a bit of help”

He said he weighs nine stone.

Judge Zaidan told the defendant he is slowly disappearing in front of his eyes adding “that’s what you're doing to yourself.”

He remanded him in custody until December 8 and strongly recommended he receive medical attention in prison.