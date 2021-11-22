Search

22/11/2021

Kildare man damaged Naas hotel room - claim

Kildare man damaged Naas hotel room - claim

Leader Reporter

editor@leinsterleader.ie

A man who allegedly caused damage to a Naas hotel room appeared before the local District Court on November 17.

John Jacob, 23, whose address was given as 18 Grove Heights, Robertstown,  was prosecuted for allegedly damaging room 309 at Lawlor's Hotel on November 6 last.

Sgt Jim Kelly said a staff member saw water coming from under a door.

He said it would also be alleged that a number of items were broken in the room and that a towel had been placed to block water.

The court heard the defendant was present when staff entered the room, which he had hired.

Adjourning the case to March 16 next, Judge Desmond Zaidan said these are serious allegations and “he could go to jail.”

He also told the defendant he was presumed innocent and adjourned the matter for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

