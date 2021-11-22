Kildare man damaged Naas hotel room - claim

Naas Courthouse
A man who allegedly caused damage to a Naas hotel room appeared before the local District Court on November 17.
John Jacob, 23, whose address was given as 18 Grove Heights, Robertstown, was prosecuted for allegedly damaging room 309 at Lawlor's Hotel on November 6 last.
Sgt Jim Kelly said a staff member saw water coming from under a door.
He said it would also be alleged that a number of items were broken in the room and that a towel had been placed to block water.
The court heard the defendant was present when staff entered the room, which he had hired.
Adjourning the case to March 16 next, Judge Desmond Zaidan said these are serious allegations and “he could go to jail.”
He also told the defendant he was presumed innocent and adjourned the matter for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the Government is looking at introducing the vaccine to primary school children in the New Year.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.