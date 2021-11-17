Search

17/11/2021

BREAKING: Man facing Kildare murder charge is found dead in Naas

Incident

Newbridge

Newbridge

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

A man facing a murder allegation arising from a stabbing incident in Newbridge earlier this year was found dead today.

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death of the man near the Monread Road in Naas this morning.

The man aged in his 30s  was taken to Naas General Hospital where he later passed away.

The Leinster Leader understands that gardaí investigating the incident believe that foul play is not suspected at this time and that the matter is being treated as a personal tragedy.

It is understood that the deceased man is Danut Scurtu aged 35-36.

Mr Scurtu,  whose address was given in court as Rosebud Cottage, Old Connell, Newbridge and later as Bracknagh, Rathangan, faced allegations of assault causing harm on Jan Prochazka and possession of a knife contrary to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act at Patrick Street, Newbridge, on April 7.

However that allegation was withdrawn and replaced with a murder allegation at a subsequent Naas District Court sitting.

At a court hearing on June 23, Det Gda Paddy Regan said that he put the allegation to the accused and cautioned him earlier that day.

He said the defendant made no reply and he was handed a true copy of the charge.

He added that the injured party sustained a single stab wound to the chest area and passed away three days later.

It’s believed he has a brother living locally and other family members living in the Czech Republic.

Mr Scurtu had taken up bail at €15,000 and had worked as an operative in a trucking company.

 

Local News

