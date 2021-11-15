Overcrowding at Naas Hospital today

Naas General Hospital
There are 18 patients being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital today.
Only one hospital, St Vincent's in Dublin, has more patients on trolleys among the public hospitals in the eastern region.
Portlaoise Hospital has one patient on a trolley while the figure for Tullamore Hospital is 17.
