This is the Kildare car park which is running at a loss

One of the public car parks operated by Kildare County Council in Naas is a lossmaker.

Figures provided for the most recent six month period show that it incurred a loss of just over €18,600 or over €3,000 a month.

The facility at Friary Road, known as Boyle’s car park, is leased by the local authority and it operated as a privately run enterprise before being taken over by the council early in 2018.

Information sought by Naas Mayor Seamie Moore indicated that just over €60,000 was paid by motorists in the six month period up to last month.

However expenditure totalled €78,700.

According to a report provided to a Naas Municipal District meeting the expenditure costs include contractor expenses, staff administration costs, cash collection costs; maintenance costs, legal services and leasing which are spread across the municipal district and not attributable to specific locations.

Expenditure costs also include leasing costs which, according to KCC, are “commercially sensitive and cannot be disclosed as doing so may prejudice current and future leasing arrangements.”