14,000 vehicles go through Kildare's county town every day

Poplar Square, Naas
Almost 14,000 vehicles pass through Naas town centre every day.
Data collected from the most recent automatic traffic counts conducted in Naas show that the average number of vehicles travelling in a northbound direction was 6,600.
The figure for vehicles headed southbound was 7,025.
The counts were carried out in October 2019 over a 12-day period at Naas Town Hall and were conducted as part of the Naas/Sallins transport strategy.
This is more than the number of vehicles going through before the bypass or any of the motorway routes were constructed.
Cllr Bill Clear told a Naas Municipal District meeting that 60% of the traffic is ferrying children to and from school.
