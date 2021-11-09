School drop off point needed in Sallins

Sallins
A drop off point is needed in Sallins in the interests of road safety.
A call for Kildare County Council to create a drop off point near the Gala store has been made by local councillor Anne Breen.
She believes the drop off point would function for specified times in the mornings and afternoons.
She added it would facilitate parents dropping off and collecting children from school.
