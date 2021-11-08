Priority, Give and Take traffic system in place in Naas from today

File pic: The Bundle of Sticks roundabout, between Naas and Newbridge
Kildare County Council (KCC) has confirmed that footpath construction works will take place at the R445 Newbridge Road and Newhall (Bundle of sticks roundabout) in Naas.
Works till take place from Monday November 8 until Friday November 19, subject to weather conditions.
Working hours each day from 8am to 6pm.
Traffic Management will be in the form of Priority, Give and Take.
KCC wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused during this period.
