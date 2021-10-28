Search

28/10/2021

Naas court told of attempt to steal high powered car impounded by gardaí

An effort was made to steal a car that had been impounded by gardaí.

Naas District Court heard on October 6 that  the Audi RS4 with a  4.2 litre petrol engine was seized after gardaí in Blessington received information on February 18 last that it had been driven suspiciously.

Garda information indicated that the vehicle had been involved in a number of burglaries in Blanchardstown and surrounding areas, Det Gda Alan Haslam said.

The car was located parked in a yard, the owner of which did not know it was there.

Det Gda Haslam said an attempt was made to steal it five days later and he believed that it was specifically targeted.

He said two people were seen trying to get the car to start but the battery had been disconnected.

A person at the scene had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit by a vehicle which brought the pair from the scene.

Det Gda Haslam said a woman in Dublin claimed she owned the vehicle but had no supporting documentation and he believed that if it was returned to her it would be used for a criminal purpose.

The vehicle was forfeited to the gardaí.

