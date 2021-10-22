Well known Sallins pub/restaurant is up for sale

Sallins’ Bridgewater Inn is now for sale.

The popular canalside pub and restaurant is on the market to be sold by private treaty and according to estate agents Morrissey’s Lisney the guide price for the property is in excess of €800,000.

The purpose built premises extends to almost 780 square metres with separate public and lounge bars, a function room with its own kitchen and toilet as well as an enclosed car park, beer garden and al fresco smoking area.

The premises has been leased for the last almost five years.

Although businesses, including pubs, do not currently pay rates because of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the premises would otherwise attract an annual rates bill of €20,000.

The premises is likely to be seen as attractive because Sallins is a growing town with just two other pubs.

Offers can be made on or before 3pm on Thursday, November 4.

The premises was sold on behalf of the O’Rourke family late in 2015 and at that time the Irish Independent reported that market sources believe the property achieved a price in the region of €600,000.