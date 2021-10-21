Naas court bans man from driving for 25 years

A man found driving after he had been disqualified for ten years appeared before Naas District Court and was disqualified for 25 years.

Julian O’Connor, 44, whose address was given as 50 Moatview Gareens, Darndale, Dublin 17 was prosecuted for driving without insurance or a licence on August 20, 2020, on the M7 southbound, Naas.

Defending barrister Aisling Murphy said the defendant is the father of five children whose last conviction was in 2013.

Ms Murphy said the defendant had done his best to turn his life around and has made significant and sustained changes in his life.

She asked that a custody term not be imposed adding the defendant has maintained and kept a full time job.

“It would be a shame for him to have to put in all that work to go into custody again. He’s very apologetic and sorry for wasting court and garda time,” Ms Murphy said, adding “it was a poor judgement call.”

Judge Desmond Zaidan said it was obvious that the aggravating features of the case outweighed the mitigating circumstances.

He imposed consecutive five months and three months custody terms, with the former being imposed for no insurance and the latter for no licence.

He was disqualified from driving for 25 years and told to resit the driving test.