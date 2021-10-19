Concerns over parking in Sallins

Sallins
The parking of cars on the Sallins link road is creating a traffic hazard.
That’s the claim of Cllr Anne Breen who has asked Kildare County Council to investigate parking on the footpath and roadside “as a result of football matches taking place and which is presenting potential road safety problems.”
She told a Naas Municipal District meeting that a temporary car park is needed.
Cllr Carmel Kelly said that gardaí have been issuing fines in the area.
