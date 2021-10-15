Search

15/10/2021

Attempt made to use tow truck to take car in County Kildare town - claim

Allegation

Attempt made to use tow truck to take car in County Kildare town - claim

Clane

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

An attempt was made to steal a car after it had been loaded on to the back of a tow truck, it was claimed at Naas District Court on October 6.

Daniel Brereton, 35, whose address was given as 415 Coill Dubh, was prosecuted for allegedly allowing himself to be carried in a vehicle without the consent of the owner.

Read more Kildare news

Sgt Jim Kelly outlined that it would be claimed the incident took place on July 22, 2020, at Yew Tree Square, Clane.

Sgt Kelly said an attempt was made to leave with the car but it was stopped.

Judge Desmond Zaidan remanded the defendant on continuing bail to appear again on February 16 next.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media