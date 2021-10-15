Naas gullies being cleaned to reduce flood risk

Flooding at Kilcullen Road, Naas
Gullies are being cleaned in the Naas area to reduce the likelihood of flooding this winter.
According to Kildare County Council it started its gully cleaning programme in early October and it runs for four weeks.
In order to minimise the impact on traffic, it will focus on the quieter residential areas during the day and busier routes at night.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.