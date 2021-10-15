Traffic calming measures needed in Sallins

Sallins
Traffic calming measure are needed at a residential area in Sallins.
Kildare County Council should assess the Sherlockstown Road with a view to providing additional traffic calming, according to Cllr Carmel Kelly.
Cllr Kelly highlighted Straffan way, Willouise and Sallins Wood and described the stretch of road from the area into the town as dangerous.
Cllr Kelly said the cars are being parked on footpaths adding “it’s crazy stuff.”
She said a lot of traffic uses the route and it needs to be made safer.
KCC says it will assess the location.
