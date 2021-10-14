Free dog dirt bags to be restored in Naas

The Naas lakes area is popular with dog walkers
Dog dirt bags will be provided at public walking areas such as the lakes area and Monread Park in Naas.
Dog walkers have been without the free bags for some months now.
However, parks superintendent Simon Wallace told a Naas Municipal District meeting that an issue with supply had led to the problem.
He added however that he hoped that people won’t throw the bags with dog faeces inside into ditches, pointing out that the bags are provided free of charge.
Cllr Bill Clear said that there are 10,000 dogs in Naas and there has been an unprecedented amount of dog fouling in the area.
