Naas female 'knocked to the ground and had phone stolen'

A female was knocked to the ground and had her mobile phone taken, it was alleged at Naas District Court on October 6.

Jason O’Brien, 31, whose address was given as 7 Hillview Drive, Abbeyfeale, County Limerick, was prosecuted for the alleged theft of a phone on August 29, 2018, at Corbally Court, Naas.

Sgt Jim Kelly claimed that the defendant confronted a female, who was walking on the Newbridge Road, and threatened her. He said the defendant had a knife.

He alleged he stuck his fingers into her mouth and knocked her to the ground.

Sgt Kelly said it would also be claimed that the defendant was held by the injured party’s brother until the gardaí arrived.

Defending solicitor Matt Byrne said the defendant did not get bail and did not seek bail in the High Court.

Judge Desmond Zaidan sent the defendant forward for trial to the present sitting of Naas Circuit Court. He also remanded him in custody and granted free legal aid to include a junior counsel.