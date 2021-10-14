Search

14/10/2021

Naas court hears claim that man threatened to put an axe in wife's head

Woman also alleges he's a habitual drug user

Naas Courthouse

A woman who described her husband as a habitual drug user told Naas District Court that he told her he would get an axe and put it in her head.

She applied for a protection order.

The woman told the court she was one her way home and when she met her husband who told her he wanted to talk to her.

She said he was agitated and was pacing up and down and said he would continue to stalk her and follow her.

She told Judge Desmond Zaidan he said he would also use the axe against whoever she was with.

He accused her of having an affair.

The woman said her heart was thumping and she took the child to her mother’s house where she is sleeping on a chair.

She added he doesn't “look right” and she tried to persuade him to seek treatment in Cuan Mhuire.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said that a previous application for a protection order was refused and nobody turned up for a safety order hearing.

He declined to grant a protection order and advised that the issue should be brought before a future family law court sitting.

