14/10/2021

Kildare false imprisonment and sexual allegation case goes for trial

Naas Courthouse

A man facing sexual assault and false imprisonment allegations appeared before Naas District Court on October 13.

The man, who can't be named for legal reasons, allegedly committed the offences on dates in June and August 2021 at an apartment.

A previous court hearing heard  it would be alleged that a woman was sexually assaulted. It is being alleged that she was held against her will and was touched on the outside of her clothing and an attempt was made to put his hand inside her clothing.

The court was also told on that date by solicitor David Powderly that the defendant is protesting his innocence and strenuously denies the allegations.

Last week Garda Jacinta O’Connor told of serving the defendant with a book of evidence .

Sgt Jim Kelly told the court that the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed that the defendant be sent  forward for trial, or sentence on signed plea, to the next Naas Circuit Court sittings, taking place in Drogheda starting on October 26.

“There are no outstanding charges,” added Sgt Kelly.

Mr Powderly reiterated that the defendant would be pleading not guilty and he requested that a senior counsel be appointed for both cases.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said that reporting restrictions relating to the case should remain in force.

