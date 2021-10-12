14 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital

Naas Hospital
There are fourteen patients being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital today, making it the second most overcrowded public hospital in the eastern region.
The most overcrowded hospital in the eastern area is St James's where there are 27 people on trolleys.
In Portlaoise Hospital there are eight patients on trolleys and the figure for Tullamore Hospital is 13.
