Search

07/10/2021

Naas resident threatened 'house would be burned down' if money not paid

Allegation

There is increasing concern over the future of Naas Courthouse

Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

A man threatened to have  the house of a Naas resident burned down, it was alleged at Naas District Court on October 6.

Before the court was Lumdrit Xhemaili, 21, whose address was given as 15 Monread Gardens, Naas, was prosecuted for possessing a knife at Naas garda Station and making a threat to burn a house on April 15 last at Patrician Avenue.

Sgt Jim Kelly said the defendant called to the house, demanded money and threatened he would have the “gaff burned down” that night if money was not paid.

Read more Kildare news

Sgt Kelly also said that a small knife was found in the defendant’s wallet.

The defendant is being separately prosected on an allegation of having €80 worth of cannabis at Prosperous on February 22 last.

Commenting that the allegation is not minor, Judge Desmond Zaidan said he would refuse jurisdiction and the case was adjourned to March 2.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media