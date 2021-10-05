Sallins bypass road will be landscaped

Landscaping work on the Sallins link road leading to the bypass will be carried out in between now and December.

Kildare County Council has also indicated that the contractor on the bypass scheme will be carrying out the grass cutting on the route for a duration of three years after substantial completion, which was achieved in April 2021.

The contract allows for three cuts per year and to date the grass has been cut twice in 2021, councillors were told at a Naas Municipal District meeting.

Read more Kildare news

However, Cllr Fintan Brett said that three cuts a year was not enough predicting that the area will be “in some state.”

He said the area “will get into a right mess.”

Meanwhile Sallins councillor Carmel Kelly has asked that the verges be left for rewilding and for wildflowers to grow and added that the Sallins Tidy Towns group believe this would make for an attractive approach to Sallins.