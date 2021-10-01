Naas Courthouse will remain in the town centre

Naas Courthouse is staying where it is.

According to the Courts Service CEO Angela Denning the building, built in 1807, will remain the key courthouse and “will be upgraded and expanded on its original site.”

There had been speculation that the building would be shut down and a new facility built elsewhere, possibly at Millennium Park or even in another town.

Fianna Fail TD James Lawless and chair of the Oireachtas Justice Committee favoured maintaining the status quo when speaking to the Leinster Leader two months ago.

Confirmation of this came at a meeting of the committee.

Deputy Lawless said “This is very positive news - that current courthouse building on the main street. I was glad to hear that both the Courts Services and Kildare County Council agreed that the court should remain in this historic building and that the courthouse will be extended and refurbished to provide additional court services in what is one of the busiest districts in the country.”

The TD also said he has made representations to the Department of Justice regarding the court services in north Kildare, which are currently operating at capacity.

“They are under severe pressure due to the volume of work they are expected to complete and the continuous growth in the area that this court has to cover here in Kildare.”

“We’ve all seen various buildings closing in the town centre and I would not like to see a centre of activity like this taken out of town”

He said the building is one of the county’s most important in terms of history and heritage and it would be possible to extend it to the side or at the rear.

He added: “I look forward to continuing to work with the Department of Justice and the Courts Service to ensure this project is started as soon as possible.”