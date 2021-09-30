Search

30/09/2021

Sweet news for Naas as luxury chocolate cafe seeks venue

Sweet news for Naas as luxury chocolate cafe seeks venue

Main Street, Naas

Paul O'Meara

paul@leinsterleader.ie

Luxury chocolate manufacturer and retailer Butlers are eyeing a move to Naas.

There is speculation that the company will open a shop at the former Top Drawer outlet, which closed nearly five years ago.

Butlers recently opened a mobile unit at the Kildare village.

A company spokeswoman said that it is interested in launching a Butlers Chocolate Café in Kildare.

She added: “At the moment we are looking for a suitable location in Naas or the surrounding area.”

The company has cafes in a number of locations in the capital including Dublin Airport as well as Limerick, Galway and abroad.

