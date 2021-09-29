Search

29/09/2021

Traffic calming is requested for Sallins

Sallins

Paul O'Meara

paul@leinsterleader.ie

There are currently no proposals for further traffic calming measures at Sherlockstown Road, Sallins.

Kildare County Council is willing to do the work if the councillors agree and there is both  a need and money to do the work - after assessment of the project is done.

Cllr Carmel Kelly said the area after the Straffan Way and Willouise residential areas need to be considered.

