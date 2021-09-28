Aggressive and drunk man detained in Naas

Naas gardaí arrested him
A man found staggering along a road in Naas was detained by the gardaí early on Monday morning, September 27.
Naas gardaí received a report of a drunk male behaving aggressively at Dun na Riogh Avenue, near Monread Park.
The man, aged 42, and who lives locally was detained at 3.13 am.
