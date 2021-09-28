Search

28/09/2021

There are 21 vacant local authority houses in the Naas area

Accommodation

Naas town centre office evacuated because of fire

Naas

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

Twenty houses in the  Naas-Sallins area, owned by Kildare County Council require work to be done before being let to tenants, a Naas Municipal District meeting heard. Another one in Ballymore Eustace also needs work, the meeting was told.

Cllr Evie Sammon sought information about the number of vacant houses and the reason why these have not been allocated.

Read more Kildare news

“There are houses vacant for two or three years because they have not been refurbished. We need to see the progress on that and to see how the work can be funded,” said Cllr Sammon.

Overall 2% of KCC’s housing stock - which exceeds 5,000 properties - is vacant.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media