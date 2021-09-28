There are 21 vacant local authority houses in the Naas area

Naas
Twenty houses in the Naas-Sallins area, owned by Kildare County Council require work to be done before being let to tenants, a Naas Municipal District meeting heard. Another one in Ballymore Eustace also needs work, the meeting was told.
Cllr Evie Sammon sought information about the number of vacant houses and the reason why these have not been allocated.
“There are houses vacant for two or three years because they have not been refurbished. We need to see the progress on that and to see how the work can be funded,” said Cllr Sammon.
Overall 2% of KCC’s housing stock - which exceeds 5,000 properties - is vacant.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.