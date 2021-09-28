Search

28/09/2021

Just one patient on a trolley at Naas Hospital

Health

Eleven on trolleys at Naas Hospital this morning

Naas Hospital

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

There is just a single patient being treated on a trolley at Naas Hospital today.

Two major Dublin hospitals have no patients on trolleys - Beaumont Hospital and Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

At Tullamore Hospital some 17 patients are being treated on trolleys having been admitted through the accident and emergency department.

There is also just one patient on a trolley at Portlaoise Hospital.

