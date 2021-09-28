Just one patient on a trolley at Naas Hospital

Naas Hospital
There is just a single patient being treated on a trolley at Naas Hospital today.
Two major Dublin hospitals have no patients on trolleys - Beaumont Hospital and Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.
At Tullamore Hospital some 17 patients are being treated on trolleys having been admitted through the accident and emergency department.
There is also just one patient on a trolley at Portlaoise Hospital.
