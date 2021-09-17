Arrested after being refused entry to Naas hotel

Gardaí arrived at the scene
A man who unsuccessfully tried to enter a Naas premises was later arrested by the gardaí.
The 41 year old who lives in the Naas area, was arguing with a security staff member at the Osprey Hotel shortly after 11pm on September 12.
It’s understood he was trying to get into the premises and was refused and when he declined to leave the area, he was detained.
