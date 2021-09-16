Man loses tooth and has facial stitches after Naas street assault

Naas
A man lost a tooth after being assaulted at the weekend in Naas.
The incident happened at South Main Street early on Sunday morning last, between midnight and 12.25am.
The 20 year old from the west Kildare area was punched to the face and fell, losing a tooth and suffering other injuries some of which necessitated stitches to the inside of his mouth.
It’s understood the man was waiting for a taxi and the suspect is not known to him.
Naas gardaí are investigating.
