Woman's ex partner tried to electricity cut off

A women’s ex-partner tried to get her electricity supply disconnected, it was claimed at a family law hearing in Naas District Court on September 8.

The woman told Judge Desmond Zaidan that she “refused them access” and if the electricity was cut off she would have no water supply for the house and yard.

The couple had been together for about two decades and the woman claimed that since she separated from him he has threatened her and “ he makes my life miserable.”

He has moved out but he is working nearby and he walks back in and tries to get her into arguments in front of the children.

One one occasion, she claimed, “we had no water overnight” because he locked the door to where the fuse board was.

On another occasion he came within six inches of her face and threatened her.

She said he was shouting with rage and his fists were clenched.

“I felt he was out of control, I don’t know what he is going to do next.”

Judge Desmond Zaidan said he would grant an interim protection order ”with reluctance”, commenting that these issues can be resolved in a family law court.

Another hearing will take place on January 24 and Judge Zaidan said the granting of the order did not mean the woman would be successful on that date.