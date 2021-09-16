Man 'held door Kildare store door open for others to rob TVs'

Naas Courthouse
A man who allegedly held a supermarket door open for two others who left without paying for televisions, appeared before Naas District Court on September 8.
John Stokes, 26, of 6 Castlemeadows, Trim, is being prosecuted for alleged theft on September 23, 2020 at Lidl, Celbridge Road, Clane.
Sgt Jim Kelly said it will be claimed that the defendant and two others entered the store and he held the door open for the others to leave with two televisions.
Sgt Kelly said that the property was not recovered.
He also said there was no allegation of violence.
Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the matter to January 26.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.