Kill house is targeted for burglary

Kill
An effort was made to burgle a house in Kill.
The incident took place between midnight and 9.30am on September 7 at Earl’s Court.
The occupier noticed that a window was cracked after an attempt was apparently made to prise it open.
It’s believed nobody gained entry.
