11 people on trolleys in Naas Hospital today

Naas Hospital
There are eleven patients being treated on trolleys in Naas Hospital today, according to nurses working there.
Portlaoise Hospital has no patients on trolleys today and Tullamore Hospital has 15, having been admitted through the accident and emergency department.
However the most overcrowded facility in Ireland today is Cork University Hospital with 50 patients on trolleys followed by University Hospital Limerick (42) and University Hospital Galway (37).
