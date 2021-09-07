Search

Seacht Isteach: Seven sets of twins arrive at Naas school

Picture Special

An interior view of Naas Community College earlier this year

They could be called the Magnificent Seven.

Wiktor and Igor Straczynski

Seven sets of twins have started out in first year at Naas Community College.

Niamh and Jenny Smith

The septet are however destined to spend less than a year at the Craddockstown Road school.

Felix and Eloise Kennedy

Áine and Ryan O'Sullivan

Naas Community College is Naas's newest second level school and this year's Leaving Cert class will be the first and only to be hosted there.

Ciara and Katie Neilan

That's because a new state-of-the art premises has been under construction in Millennium Park.

Aymen and Lena Bouhella

And it's hoped that this new building will be open for use before the year's end.

Alex and Katie Barker

Naas Community College is a Kildare and Wicklow Education and Training Board school.

