Impressive Kildare house to feature on TV programme

Ballindoolin House. Photo: Sherry Fitzgerald Country Homes
One of County Kildare’s most impressive residential properties features in a new three-part property series Selling Ireland’s Most Exclusive Homes takes a look inside some of the grandest and expensive houses currently on the market in Ireland, starting this Monday night (September 6) on RTÉ One at 10.35pm.
From country lodges to high-tech masterpieces, waterfront apartments to city centre penthouses, these incredible properties could be your dream ‘home sweet home’- if money was no object. Selling Ireland’s Most Exclusive Homes gives viewers a sneak peek behind the doors of Ireland’s multi-million mansions.
The first property visited is Ballindoolin House in Carbury. A magnificent 200 year old Georgian house, Ballindoolin is one of the largest estates coming to the market in Ireland this year. After an extensive 3 year renovation the programme follows the house as it’s professionally staged before being launched for sale.
