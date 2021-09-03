Overcrowding remains a problem at Naas Hospital

Naas Hospital
There is overcrowding again at Naas Hospital today, where 14 patients are being treated on trolleys after being admitted through the hospital's accident and emergency department.
The facility is the most overcrowded in the eastern region.
There is a single patient on a trolley at Portlaoise Hospital and the figure for Tullamore Hospital is five.
More News
Members of the Shamrock Star Ceili Band with Declan Aungier and Margaret Brereton. Picture: Tony Keane
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.