02/09/2021

Man drove car 'through front of Kildare funeral home'

A man allegedly drove through the front of a funeral parlour, it was claimed at Naas District Court.

John Rushe, 68, whose address was given as Derrinturn House, Carbury, was prosecuted for alleged criminal damage at The Turn Inn on August 1 last.

Sgt Jim Kelly said it would be alleged that it was a deliberate act and it happened at 7.30pm.

Read more Kildare news

He added it cost considerable damage, at least €5,000 worth, but this figure had not been finalised.

The court heard that the injured party and the defendant are known to each other and there was an indication that there may have been a verbal dispute.

The court was told the  defendant used his own car.

Defending solicitor Tim Kennelly said the defendant was in hospital on the court date.

The court was also told that there were no remains in the funeral home at the time.

The matter was adjourned to February 1.

