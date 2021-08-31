Overcrowding eases at Naas Hospital

Naas General Hospital
There are 11 patients being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital today.
Though the figure is relatively high, it represents half the level of overcrowding at the facility yesterday (Monday).
It’s the second most overcrowded public hospital in the eastern regions, which includes the major Dublin hospitals.
At Portlaoise Hospital there is a single patient on a trolley and at Tullamore Hospital the figure is three.
