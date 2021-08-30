Search our Archive

30/08/2021

€4,000 cash robbed from Naas vehicle

Theft

It's believed the victim was followed

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

Naas gardaí are investigating the theft of €4,000 in cash from a vehicle in a residential area in the town.

The incident took place at Our Lady’s Place, off Newbridge Road, on August 24 at around 4.30pm.

It is believed that the driver was unloading equipment at the time and the passenger door was open.

The money, which was in an envelope placed in the glove compartment, had been withdrawn from a bank in Naas shortly before the theft.

It is also understood that the vehicle driver was followed by a silver/grey coloured Toyota Corolla car from the town.

