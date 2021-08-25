Man received facial injuries in Naas assault

Naas garda station
A man sustained cuts and bruises to his face during an assault in Naas.
The 25 year old, from the Newbridge area, was walking alone along Newbridge Road when approached by two unknown males.
They began shouting at him before he was repeatedly punched to the head and body.
The injured party managed to run to the Applegreen service station where he received some assistance.
He was also advised to seek medical assistance.
