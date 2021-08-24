'Sooner you drop the better' ex-husband tells woman, Naas court hears

Woman who had a cancer scare claimed at Naas District Court that he said “the sooner you drop the better.”

The woman, who separated from him, claimed that he insults her and swears at her and puts her down in front of the children.

She further alleged that his girlfriend has physically attacked her.

She said on August 12 that she ended the relationship but the abuse continued.

Read more Kildare news

She said he was not good at paying bills and has a history of running up debts.

She said her husband wants her out of the house and he and his girlfriend told her to pack her bags.

The women further claimed that he said the children hate her when in fact she has a very good relationship with them.

Judge Miriam Walsh granted an interim protection order.