Severe overcrowding at Naas Hospital today

Naas Hospital is the most overcrowded public hospital in the eastern region today - and this inlcudes the major Dublin facilities.

Some 20 people are being treated on trolleys there, while there are no patients on trolleys at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown or Beaumont Hospital.

There are 16 people on trolleys at the Mater and 13 at St Vincent’s.

According to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation there are five on trolleys at Tullamore and none at Portlaoise.

Earlier this month Naas Hospital management reminded members of the public to consider their care options before presenting to the emergency department.

Hospital management advised that the public only attend the emergency services if absolutely essential.

If you are unwell, the HSE advice is to go to your GP or pharmacy in the first instance.