Roads in centre of Naas to close for works in mid-September

Two roads in the centre of Naas will close to traffic in mid-September to facilitate water and wastewater connection works by Irish Water.
Moat Lane and Town Hall Lane will both close periodically from their junctions with Main Street North to their junctions with Abbey Street. Traffic using these streets will be diverted.
The disruptions will occur between Tuesday, September 14, and Monday, September 27. Kildare County Council said that Moat Lane would be closed for five days and a night over this timeframe, while Town Hall Lane will be closed for five days, although the exact dates each would be affected was not specified.
Signposted diversions via Basin Lane will be in place in both cases.
